Dr Hari Krishna appointed as TMC Health Officer

Tirupati: Dr E R Hari Krishna has been appointed Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) Health Officer.

The government has issued orders appointing Hari Krishna who was working as SVRR Government Hospital CASRMO (Civil Assistant Surgeon RMO) as Corporation Health Officer on deputation for a period of one year.

Hari Krishna on Tuesday made a courtesy call on city MLA Bhmana Karunakar Reddy and thanked him for his appointment as Health Officer of the pilgrim city.

