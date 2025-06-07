DSC online exams begin smoothly in Tirupati

Tirupati: The District Selection Committee (DSC) online examinations commenced on Friday and will continue until June 30 across the district. On the first day, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar inspected one of the examination centres – Annamacharya Institute of Technology, Venkatapuram, to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

During his visit, the Collector thoroughly reviewed the examination management and assessed the infrastructure provided for the candidates. He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of exams at all centres across the district.

In view of the ongoing summer conditions, the Collector examined key facilities such as drinking water, medical camps, and basic amenities. He instructed officials to keep Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets and emergency medicines readily available to provide immediate medical care if needed.

To maintain transparency and uphold examination integrity, the Collector issued strict directions to the staff to prevent any malpractice. He was accompanied by District Education Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar during the inspection.

According to the DEO, the DSC exams are being conducted at eight centres across the district. On the first day, exams were held at four centres in two shifts. In the morning session, 509 out of 573 registered candidates appeared, while in the afternoon shift, 508 out of 570 candidates attended.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) extended support to the candidates by distributing buttermilk at the examination centres.

TNSF Tirupati Parliament President Kotte Hemanth Royal, along with members Nanda Kishore, Gnanesh, Seenu, Aravind, Vishnu, and others, took part in the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemanth applauded the NDA government’s decision to fill 16,347 teacher posts through the DSC recruitment drive. He noted that this move would enable qualified candidates to begin working as government school teachers from the upcoming academic year, marking a significant step in strengthening the public education system.