Dwaraka Tirumala temple gets ISO certification

Dwaraka Tirumala: Dwaraka Tirumala temple which is popularly known as Chinna Tirupathi situated in West Godavari district, has got ISO certificate for delivering high quality services and adopting international standard management systems in temple administration.

This was revealed by Executive Officer GV Subbareddy. Speaking to 'The Hans India', he said that the International Standard Certification (ISO) was received from its representatives here on Tuesday. The certification is based on a place of worship for the devotees throughout the world and aims to promote the Hindu culture.

Thousands of devotees throng Dwaraka Tirumala temple where Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy is deity, a rich god. The certification was given for the services and facilities provided to the devotees by Devasthanam, employees services, hygienic conditions and cleanliness of temple, greenery and other aspects.

Subbareddy said that management system and quality, food and safety management system, greenery and environment, employees' safety, energy management system, hazard analysis and critical control point were taken into consideration to select the temple for presenting the ISO certification.