E-Seva employees stage dharna

Tirupati: The E-Seva employees who were removed from service urged the government to take them back into jobs, reminding that Minister Nara Lokesh had earlier promised their reinstatement at the time of Yuvagalam.

Workers from six districts staged an Abhyarthana Deeksha near the old municipal office here on Friday. CITU State vice-president Kandarapu Murali said that during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh assured job security for E-Seva employees and promised to bring back all 607 dismissed workers. But even after 15 months after NDA government came to power, the government has not acted, he alleged. Murali warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, E-Seva employees with CITU support will launch state-wide protests. AP E- Seva contract employees association state general secretary Nageswara Rao said E-Seva staff play an important role in running government schemes and collecting huge revenues, yet the government is neglecting them. He demanded that the 607 workers be reinstated to reduce pressure on the existing staff.