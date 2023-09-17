Eco-friendly Ganesh idols champion social issues

Tirupati: Unlike elsewhere, where idols of Lord Ganesha — ahead of the much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi — are modelled around latest trends, artisans of the famed Bommala colony in Tirupati have taken the road less travelled. Instead of shaping the idols as protagonists of recent blockbusters — RRR, Pushpa, The Rise and other themes — in vogue, they decided to focus on pressing issues such as right to education, safeguarding environment and local developments in the temple city.

These artisans have been known for their eco-friendly Ganesh idols and have stuck to their roots ever since. Interestingly, they come up with new themes every year following the latest trends ensuring no monotony though it is an annual festival. Out of the 800 plus organisers who set up the Ganesh pandals in various parts of the city, some of them should also be appreciated for their interest in choosing a different varieties of Ganesh idols which naturally attract many people.

This time around, the artisans have come up with some unique ideas which include Ganesha as the saviour of the environment as he is seen pruning a flower plant while his vehicle mouse is helping him by watering it. Stressing the importance of the right to education, a thematic idol was made in which Ganesha could be seen sitting on the lap of her mother Goddess Parvathi and making him practice the alphabet on a slate. Taking a break from their busy schedule, another concept presents Ganesh and his brother Subramanyeswara Swamy playing chess together. Highlighting the inauguration of the Srinivasa Setu flyover in the city by the Chief Minister on September 18, which is a major development initiative, another novel theme came up in which Lord Ganesh will be sitting under the flyover. What else the denizens want other than such modern ideas on the auspicious festival occasion!

In the previous years too, they came up with Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan Ganesh with one half is farmer and other half of the idol is soldier, vaccine Vinayaka, Bahubali – The conclusion, Bahubali – The beginning and Ganesh as saviour of Kerala flood victims among various others in different years.

Speaking to The Hans India, artisans Ram, Lakshman brothers said that the prices of these thematic idols vary with the concepts and sizes. Normally such idols are made between 5 ft to 8 ft sizes as per the requirement of the customers and all are eco-friendly idols only.