Edu system should change as per changing society: Collector Dr S Venkateswar

Tirupati: Out of the nearly 150 crore population in India, there are about 60 crore youth about 25 years and teacher is responsible in preparing them for the development of the nation, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the students, he added.

Along with MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam, Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash and district officials, the Collector participated in the district-level Guru Pujotsavam (Teachers Day), organised by the education department here on Thursday.

While stressing that education system should change to meet the needs of the changing society and the evolving requirements, the Collector underlined the need to give more importance to mother tongue Telugu along with English and Hindi for the benefit of the students.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said besides parents, teachers have a great role in moulding the children. He explained various government initiatives including free education, midday meals, free books, uniforms to poor students etc. On this occasion, selected teachers were felicitated and presented with best teacher award.

In Chittoor, speaking at Teachers Day celebrations, ZP chairman G Srinivasulu called on the teachers to constantly strive for imparting quality education to students and also play constructive roles in nation development. Teachers should motivate students to aim high and achieve goals through good planning and hard work, he added.

JC Vidyadhari, GD Nellore MLA Thomos also spoke.