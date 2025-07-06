Efforts on to make Tirupati beggar-free city

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation is working with renewed vigour to make the pilgrim city beggar-free.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya on Saturday inspected the rehabilitation centre for beggars set up by the corporation in M R Palli locality in the city with an aim to transform the beggars into contributing members of society.

This centre provides various services including food, skill training and assistance in finding employment.

The commissioner said the rehabilitation centre set up under SMILE (Support for Marginalised individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) aims to provide beggars timely and opportunities for education and economic rehabilitation.

The Commissioner interacted with the inmates on the facilities being provided by the centre including food and skill development. She said the aim of the project was to make the beggars stand on their own legs to reduce their dependence on begging for living. She urged the homeless poor beggars to make use of the centre to become useful contributors in society.