EK BHARAT SHRESHTHA BHARAT : Arunachal youth visit IIT Tirupati

As part of 'Yuva Sangam,' a 'student exchange programme' under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) initiative of the Ministry of Education, government of India, IIT Tirupati has welcomed 25 students and five faculty members of Arunachal Pradesh to its campus on Saturday.





It was aimed to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of North-East states and other states of the country.





Under this programme, IIT Tirupati has been identified as the Nodal Institution from the AP. The nodal institution has to organise visits to expose youth to the broad areas of tourism, traditions, development, technology and people-to-people connect. Various programmes have been planned by IIT Tirupati during their stay of five days.





Padma Shree awardee Prof T Pradeep, Institute Chair Professor, IIT Madras and Prof KN Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati welcomed the students with bands around and children from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Venkatagiri, Bharathi Vidya Bhavan and Edify School were part of this event. Later, Prof Pradeep addressed the students of IIT Tirupati, Arunachal Pradesh and other school children on the importance of Global science for Global well-being.





He also emphasised on how science connects people and various scientific inventions that helped realise the modern world. The importance of learning from nature and developing sustainable products and processes to reduce environmental impact was also mentioned.





Prof Satyanarayana thanked the Ministry of Education for taking this excellent initiative of the Student exchange programme on a large scale which gives the youth of other states exposure to the rich cultural heritage of other states.



