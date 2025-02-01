Elaborate arrangements in place in Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, under the chairmanship of B R Naidu, held extensive discussions on the arrangements for the upcoming Ratha Saptami festival, scheduled to take place in Tirumala on February 4. The meeting exclusively focussed on Ratha Saptami arrangements though it also considered holding the board meeting on the last Tuesday of every month. The preparations were detailed in a media briefing at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, by the chairman and executive officer J Syamala Rao.

Ratha Saptami, observed annually on Surya Jayanti during the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi, is a grand celebration at Tirumala. Considered as mini Brahmotsavam, on this day, Sri Malayappa Swami blesses devotees in a procession on seven vahanams from dawn to dusk. Anticipating a large influx of devotees, estimated between 2.5 to 3 lakh, TTD has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Due to the expected crowd, several regular services, including Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, will be suspended for the day.

Darshan facilities for NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens and disabled persons will also remain cancelled. Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens will not be issued in Tirupati from February 3 to 5. Additionally, VIP break darshan will be cancelled on February 4, except for protocol dignitaries and no recommendation letters for VIP break darshan will be accepted on February 3.

Devotees holding Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets are requested to report at the Vaikuntam queue complex strictly at the time specified on their tickets to minimise waiting periods. Security arrangements are being strengthened with the deployment of 1,000 TTD vigilance personnel, 1,250 policemen and additional support from Octopus, APSP and the fire brigade. Special entry, exit and emergency gates will be arranged to manage crowd movement efficiently.

To ensure the safety of devotees participating in the sacred Chakra Snanam at Pushkarini, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and expert swimmers will be stationed. Senior officers will supervise arrangements on the four Mada streets, ensuring proper facilities for devotees.

Annaprasadam will be distributed continuously, including buttermilk, sambar rice, curd rice, pulihora and pongali for those waiting in galleries. Temporary sheds along Mada streets will be set up to shield devotees from unfavourable weather conditions.

A total of eight lakh laddus, including a buffer stock of four lakh, will be prepared to meet the festival demand. Electrical and floral decorations will enhance the ambiance, while LED screens will be installed for devotees to witness the vahanam processions. The latest updates will be communicated through a public address system and SVBC will provide a live HD telecast of the celebrations for devotees worldwide.

Medical teams, ambulances and essential medicines will be readily available to address any emergencies. Additionally, 2,500 Srivari Sevaks will be deployed to assist in Annaprasadam and water distribution for devotees in waiting areas.

Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam, in-charge CVSO VN Manikanta Chandolu, board members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Jyothula Nehru, Anand Sai, Santharam among others were also present.