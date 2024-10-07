Elaborate arrangements on Garuda Seva Day: TTD EO

Tirumala: On the fifth evening of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa Swamy will take a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam on Tuesday (October 8) from 6:30 pm onwards till 11 pm, informed TTD EO J Syamala Rao. Addressing the media at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday, the EO along with SP L Subba Rayudu said around two lakh devotees will wait in the galleries. Devotees waiting on inner ring road and outer ring road will be given Garuda Seva darshan through Supatham, south west corner, Govindanilayam north west gate and north east gate. Necessary sign boards will be arranged at all the points for their convenience, he added. He appealed the devotees to enter these points without carrying luggage.

The EO informed that movement of two-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads is stalled from 9 pm on October 7 to 6 am on October 9. To avoid traffic congestion, pilgrims are requested to use public transportation. RTC buses have been arranged to go to Tirumala from parking places in Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Srikalahasti routes also. TTD took steps to transport around three lakh people through 3,000 round trips in RTC buses as against 2,400 last year.

Parking arrangements for 9,000 vehicles in almost 25 places have been identified, including Balajinagar, opposite Kaustubham, Rambhagicha bus stand and Mullagunta areas in Tirumala.

2,000 two wheelers at Alipiri old check point in Tirupati, 4 wheelers at Vinayaknagar quarters, Nehru Municipal Park, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Devaloka and additionally at Srivari Mettu.

Mobile clinics, 12 ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff are set up at four corners of Mada streets for medical services to devotees. 28 large digital screens have been set up in Mada streets, Museum, Varahaswamy Rest House, Annadanam Complex, Rambhageecha Rest House, Filter House and other places to watch Vahana Seva on Garuda Seva.

Besides 1,250 TTD cops, 5,000 police personnel have also been deployed to vigil on Garuda Seva day, besides Octopus and Grey Hounds teams. TTD EO Syamala Rao informed that elaborate Annaprasadam, water, arrangements have been made and Srivari Sevaks will offer service to pilgrims in all galleries and outside places.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Goutami and others were also present.