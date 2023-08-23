Live
- NMC fiat on generic drugs: Centre is talking to stakeholders says IMA chief
- BRS-MIM truck forces pink party to withhold nominee
- Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
- In yet another pilgrim-friendly move, TTD launches BBMS
- Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event
- DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota
- Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth
- Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief
- Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri
- CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today
Just In
Electric scooter donated to TTD
Highlights
Tirumala: C Chakravarthy, MD of Quantum Energy Limited, has donated an electric two-wheeler to the TTD here on Tuesday. Company representatives said...
Tirumala: C Chakravarthy, MD of Quantum Energy Limited, has donated an electric two-wheeler to the TTD here on Tuesday. Company representatives said that the price of this vehicle is Rs 1,18,276.
After performing special puja to the scooter near the temple, keys were handed over to Tirumala DI Janakiram Reddy. Former TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy was present on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS