Electric scooter donated to TTD

Puja is being performed to an electric vehicle at Tirumala on Tuesday
Highlights

Tirumala: C Chakravarthy, MD of Quantum Energy Limited, has donated an electric two-wheeler to the TTD here on Tuesday. Company representatives said that the price of this vehicle is Rs 1,18,276.

After performing special puja to the scooter near the temple, keys were handed over to Tirumala DI Janakiram Reddy. Former TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy was present on the occasion.

