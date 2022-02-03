Ensure quality education to students: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Series of initiatives have been taken to ensure quality education and the teachers on their part should do their best to enhance students' learning capabilities utilising the schemes, said Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister along with ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Collector M Hari Narayanan held a meeting here on Thursday over the implementation of New Education Policy-2020 and the progress of Nadu-Nedu programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government, as part of providing quality education, introduced English medium while the ambitious Nadu-Nedu scheme changing the face of the schools for better, turning the schools on par with corporate schools.

The minister dwelled at length on the initiatives including Ammavodi and quality midday meal to induce children outside school to education while mapping of schools taken up statewide to prepare the ground for the implementation of NEP which will replace the present pattern of education. Under the NEP, the primary schools will continue as foundation school to conduct pre-primary, first and second classes, he said asserting that no school will be closed and the government was considering transport facility for the parents and student of foundation schools to avoid any inconvenience.

The new system fine tune the school education as each subject will be offered for seven years from 3rd class to 10th and same teacher teach one subject for the seven year period giving much scope for the students to have an in depth study of the subject, he explained. Further, he said as the students to study up to 12th standard in the same schools, there was no need of girls going to towns for college education after 10th standard which help reduce dropouts.

ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu said NEP aims to achieve 100 percent enrollment of children for education by 2030 and also bring all the children outside school to offer education. District Collector said the main aim of NEP is to replace the 10+2 patter of education which is going on from 1986 with 5+3+3+$ format of education including three-year Anganwadi-pre-primary and 12-year school education to enhance education standard. District Education Officer Sekhar made a powerpoint presentation on the mapping of schools, existing enrollment and other aspects.