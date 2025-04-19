Live
Ensure stress-free ecuation in Veda Patasala: State Commission
Tirumala: The AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights urged the TTD authorities to ensure stress-free education in its Veda Patasala located in the Dharmagiri hillocks near Tirumala.
The commission, led by its Chairman Kesali Apparao and members Sitaram, Adilakshmi Triparna, Padmavati, and Jangam Rajendra Prasad, visited the TTD Veda Patasala on Friday and interacted with the teachers, students, and TTD officials.
During the visit, TTD officials, at the request of the Commission, explained that various courses are being offered at the Patasala, including Veda Adhyayanam, Divya Prabandha Adhyayanam, Agama Adhyayanam, and Purohita Adhyayana courses. They also detailed the facilities provided to students, such as free food and accommodation.
The Commission enquired about extracurricular activities provided by the TTD for students’ recreation and physical health. They also asked about the games students play and sought details of the available facilities.
TTD officials informed the Commission that the Veda Patasala houses 18 departments and that the teachers reside on the premises. For safety, CCTV cameras and round-the-clock security are in place for the students.