EO reviews progress of arrangements

Tirumala: In view of ensuing annual Brahmotsavam from October 4 to 12, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary reviewed the progress of arrangements by various departments at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO Sridhar also participated.

The EO directed the vigilance officials to come out with an action plan for setting up additional parking slots on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8.

Currently, the existing areas in Tirumala are sufficient enough to park around 11,000 vehicles that include both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Plan for additional parking slots as well co-ordinate with the local police for bandobast, extra manpower, CCTV, additional luggage centre arrangements, the EO said.

Later, the EO also reviewed the progress of engineering works, transport, accommodation, distribution of water and Annaprasadam, sufficient deployment of Srivari Sevaks, decorations by garden wing, sufficient stock of laddus, selection of best cultural troupes, additional toilets and other activities.

Earlier, Syamala Rao along with the officials concerned inspected the Laddu Complex and Potu.

As a part of the inspection, he visited the laddu counters, boondi potu, monitored the process of distribution of laddus, preparation of boondi and instructed that safety audit of Srivari Potu shall be taken up.

Chief engineer Satyanarayana, temple DyEO Lokanatham, EE1 Subramanyam, transport general manager Sesha Reddy, CPRO Dr T Ravi and others were present.