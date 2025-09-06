EO reviews Srivari Sevak group supervisor, training module

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) EO J Syamala Rao on Friday evening reviewed on the training module developed jointly by the team of experts from IIM Ahmedabad and Planning Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was held in the Conference Hall of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati along with the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, Planning Department Executive Director Venkateswara Rao and professors from IIM Ahmedabad Prof. Vishwanath and Prof. Ram Mohan joining virtually.

The TTD EO said, under the instructions of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with a noble intention to enhance the quality of Srivari Seva, several reforms have been contemplated in the recent times. And an exclusive application for the registration of Group Supervisor and Sevak Trainer have also been inaugurated on September 03 as a part of the revamping programme.

He asked the experts to come out with a concrete Training Plan and Training material to give training to the Trainers so that these trainers will in turn train the Supervisors and Srivari Sevaks (general volunteers).

This training will help in enhancing the quality in Srivari Seva. He also said the first batch Training should commence on September 24 which will last for three days with the forenoon sessions having theoretical training and afternoon with field visit to various service points for better practical understanding of Seva activity by Srivari Sevaks in the respective Seva areas.

Later, a four member research team from the Planning Department presented a detailed power point presentation developed on Training Module for Group Supervisors and Sevak Trainers that comprised of the Eight topics including Spiritual Roots of Seva, Philosophy & Evolution of Srivari Seva, Seva Essentials – Roles, Locations & Protocols, performing seva during special occasions, operational / practical skills for effective Seva, motivational leadership & mentorship, soft skills – qualities of an ideal sevak and basic multilingual skills.