Extend regularisation of contract staff to TTD: CITU to CM

Tirupati: Hailing the Cabinet decision to regularise the services of contract employees working in the government, CITU state vice-president K Murali urged Chief Minister to extend the decision of regularisation of contract employees working in TTD, the temple management administering the famed Sri Venkateswara temple and other shrines.

In a statement here on Thursday, Murali said that the contract and outsourcing employees in TTD have a service of 20-25 years and hence they should also be considered for regularisation duly taking into account their long service. The government set July 2, 2014 as the cut off year for taking 10-year service into account for regularisation but the contract, outsourcing and FMS (Facility Management Services) employees who were working have more than 10 year service, before the cut of period, he explained while stressing for the extension of Cabinet decision to TTD to provide succour to the non-permanent employees in TTD.

Stating that despite representations from employees and unions for regularisation of the contract and outsourcing employees, the TTD management failed to regularise them, he urged YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider the case of TTD non-regular employees for regularisation on humanitarian grounds and direct TTD to pass a resolution in its meeting for the regularisation of its contract and outsourcing employees.

Seeking the CM to fix the cut-off date as December 2022 instead July 2014 so that more employees will benefit, he said limiting the regularisation to only 10,000 employees, will leave thousands of employees working in various government institutions like universities and quasi government institutions like TTD and SVIMS in lurch.