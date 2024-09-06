Felicitations to senior faculty mark Teachers’ Day celebrations

Tirupati: Teachers’ Day celebrations were held in various educational institutions on Thursday marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The institutions have felicitated senior faculty members on this occasion.

At Sri Venkateswara University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao remarked on Dr Radhakrishnan’s profound contributions as a scholar and a revered academician, whose insightful teachings and intellectual pursuits made him a source of national pride.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu highlighted Radhakrishnan’s outstanding qualities as a teacher and his exemplary ideals paved the way for his role as the President of India. On this occasion, several faculty members were felicitated at the university level. They include Professors Naga Lakshmimidevamma,. Rajasekhar, RK Anuradha, Vishwanath Reddy, Padmaja, Jayasubba Reddy, Sudhakarayya, Devaprasad Raju, Charita Devi, Madhavi and Anuradha from Science College.

Similarly, from Arts College, the award winning professors were Sundaravalli, Bhaskar Reddy, Shiva Shankara Reddy, Janakiramaiah, Shyam Mohan David Raju, Sunitha, Aruna, Ram Prakash, Sarada, Suma Kiran and Rajeswaramma. In the Commerce & Management College Professors Jayachandra Reddy and Keshavulu Reddy were honoured. Principals Prof T Ramakrishna Reddy, Prof Padmanabham and Prof Narasaiah were among those attended.

At Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma praised the dedication and relentless efforts of the university’s teaching staff, attributing the institution’s recognition at a national level to their hard work. Registrar Prof N Rajini, stressed the vital role teachers play in shaping society.

As part of the programme, awards were presented to professors including Nirmala, Savitri, Sujatha, Shobharani, Vidyavathi, Hemavathi and Shanti Priya. Assistant Registrar Dr Geethavani, Prof J Katyayani and others were present.

At SVIMS, Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and others graced the occasion including Principals of Medical, Physiotherapy and Nursing colleges – Dr Nagaraju, Dr Madhavi and Dr Sudha Rani.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr RV Kumar emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in shaping lives, stating. Former SVIMS Director Dr Subramanyam, former head of Biochemistry department Dr PVLN Srinivasa Rao and senior Nephrology Professor Dr Siva Kumar spoke on the occasion.

Mohan Babu University Chancellor M Mohan Babu garlanded the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and paid tributes. He lauded teachers who nurture the future citizens of the country.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) honoured retired Prof V Sujata, retired teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya Saibaba Prasad and sports instructor V Sitaram for their service in the name of Guru pooja Utsav. Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Prof Manohar Shinde from the Institute of Mental Health and Psychoanalysis in the United States took part in the event and addressed the gathering.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the Sanskrit tradition of revering teachers and emphasised the university’s duty to honour educators. Incharge Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree, Deans Prof Rajanikanth Shukla and Prof S Dakshinamoorthy Sarma, Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath among others were present.