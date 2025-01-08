Live
Just In
Flamingo festival-2025 to be celebrated from Jan 18 to 20
It will be held at Nellapattu, BV Palem, Atakanitippa, Sri City and Sullurpeta
Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to or-ganise the Flamingo Festival-2025 in a festive atmos-phere, making it a grand success.
Along with Sullurpeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasree, he visited the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and the Environmental Edu-cation Centre in Doravarisatram mandal in Sullurpeta con-stituency on Tuesday, to review preparations for the event which is scheduled to be held from January 18 to 20.
The Collector noted that while the festival was held until 2020, it was paused for four years. Following a directive from the Chief Minister during his district visit, the 2025 festival will be celebrated across five key locations: Nella-pattu, BV Palem, Atakanitippa, Sri City and Sullurpeta. He emphasised the importance of meticulous arrangements to ensure a flawless event.
Nellapattu Bird Sanctuary, known for its rich biodiversity, hosts rare bird species such as the Grey Pelican, Cormo-rant, Spoonbill and Openbill Stork. These migratory birds travel from distant regions, breed and raise their young using resources from nearby Pulicat Lake. By March or April, they return to their native habitats. The Collector highlighted the educational value of the sanctuary, which will be a focal point of the festival, allowing visitors and students to learn about these unique species.
MLA Vijayasree expressed her commitment to the festi-val’s success, stressing coordination among officials and public representatives. The Collector’s thorough inspection of arrangements has set a benchmark for the festival’s ex-ecution, she added.
Wildlife management officer Harika shared insights about the 460-hectare Nellapattu sanctuary, emphasising its ecological importance and the sanctuary’s role as a haven for migratory birds. She noted that
Grey Pelicans, often called ‘divine birds’ are a special attraction.
Tourism RD Dr R Ramana Prasad, district tourism officer Janardhan Reddy and other key officials, including forest range officer Soujanya, were present during the visit. Fol-lowing their inspection of Nellapattu, the Collector and MLA visited Atakanitippa and Pulicat Bird Sanctuary to review additional preparations.