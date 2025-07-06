Follow safety measures to prevent fire mishaps: Mayor

Tirupati: Strictly following the fire safety norms could alone help prevent fire mishaps in crowded places like Tirupati, said city Mayor Dr R Sirisha.

The Mayor along with corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Saturday held a meeting with shopkeepers and officials in the pilgrim town to review the safety measures and disaster prevention procedures, following the fire mishap near the famous Govindaraja Swamy temple three days back.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said it is rather imperative on the part of shopkeepers to adhere to safety norms set by AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services and also city corporation keeping in view the constant heavy flow of pilgrims of around one lakh daily.

She further said in the city the crowded places like central bus station, railway station and also famous Govindaraja Swamy temple and also the shops and commercial centres are almost in same locality underlining the need of strictly following the rules for the safety of shopkeepers, workers and also the pilgrims.

The Mayor said, “Unfortunately we failed to learn the lesson from the major fire accident a few years back in which multi-stored shopping centres turned into ashes.”

Citing the fire mishap a few days back in Govindaraja Swamy Sannidhi Street, she said every one should make honest retrospection. “ I believe the main reason for fire in which many shops damaged was the failure to follow the fire services safety norms and the heavy concentration of shops in one place.”

As a follow up the State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department along with corporation decided to bring awareness to shopkeepers in providing basic fire prevention measures in the shops. The shopkeepers on their part also should ensure fire prevention arrangements individually or collectively, she said.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, DCP Khan, RO Sethu Madhav and Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.