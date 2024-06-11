FPO Mela in Tirupati from June 13 to 15

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh regional office of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is set to organise Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) mela at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati from June 13 to 15. The event is being conducted in collaboration with Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

NABARD Deputy Director Sunil said that the FPO Mela aims to showcase and promote agricultural products and practices, with a special focus on cow-based agriculture and organic produce. Around 50 stalls will be set up to demonstrate a variety of organic vegetables, fruits, and other harvests.

This event will provide a platform for farmers and producers to exhibit their organic and sustainable farming methods, facilitating knowledge exchange and market linkages. It is expected to attract a diverse audience, including farmers, agribusiness professionals and consumers interested in organic products and sustainable agriculture practices. The stalls will also have the handloom and kalamkari products, wooden idols, pots and other items.

It will facilitate the artisans to exhibit and sell their products without any involvement of the middlemen. During the three days of the Mela, cultural programmes will also be held from 5 pm, the DD said.