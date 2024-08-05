  • Menu
Ganesh festival to be held from September 7

VSGFC president Pitti Satya Narayana addressing a meeting at TVS Kalyana Sadan in Nellore on Sunday
VSGFC president Pitti Satya Narayana addressing a meeting at TVS Kalyana Sadan in Nellore

on Sunday

Highlights

Nellore: The general body meeting of Vikrama Simhapuri Ganesh Festival Committee, headed by its president Pitti Satya Nageswara Rao, held here on...

Nellore: The general body meeting of Vikrama Simhapuri Ganesh Festival Committee, headed by its president Pitti Satya Nageswara Rao, held here on Sunday has decided to organise a five-day Ganesh Festival from September 7 to 11 in the city.

The meeting also proposed to held Ganesh idols’ immersion in single window procedure by gathering all the idols at one point at Ganesh Ghat located near Nellore Tank.

Speaking on the occasion, VSGFC president Satya Narayana Rao has said that permission letters from the administration for immersion of Ganesh idols would be given at their office to the organisers of Ganesh pandals across the city. He said that in view of organising the 5-day event in a grand manner, a comprehensive action plan would be designed with the cooperation of Ministers P Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy by bringing the issue to their notice.

He said that Algae Creepers expanded in Nellore Tank will be cleared and repairs will be taken up.

VSGFC general secretary P Surendra Reddy, working president Veluru Mahesh, members Vutchi Bhuvaneswara Prasad, Kondapalli Srikanth, and others were present.

