Gangamma temple works to be completed by May

Tirupati: Thatayyagunta Gangamma temple development works which are under construction will be completed before the annual jathara of the temple in May next year, said city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

Srinivasulu on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development works and later held a meeting with the Endowments department and temple officials.

In the meeting the engineering officials explained to the MLA the progress of the ongoing works and informed him that 70 per cent of works have already been completed.

They said the temple development works were taken up with the funds from TTD, Endowments department and also donors.

The MLA said the NDA is committed to the development of Gangamma temple and also providing all the required facilities for the devotees and ensure a convenient darshan.

He also said that the government is keen on upholding the temple tradition and customs and respects devotees’ sentiment.

Narasimha Yadav, Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, Pulugoru Murali, Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Samanchi Srinivas, R C Munikrishna and Sridhar Varma were present.