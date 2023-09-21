Garudotsavam to be held in Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavams, TTD issues advising

The Garudotsavam will be held in Tirumala as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavams, and the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is expecting a large number of devotees as it is considered the most special event during the Brahmotsavam. To ensure the safety and smooth flow of the event, the TTD has implemented special measures and heavy security arrangements.

Starting from 6 pm on the 21st until 6 am on the 23rd, permission for two-wheelers has been cancelled. The TTD has provided various suggestions and guidelines for devotees attending the event:

1. Traffic diversion and parking areas have been designated.

2. Vehicles should be parked only in the designated areas.

3. The police will issue parking passes in advance.

4. For vehicles coming from Chennai, the designated parking area is the Market Yard at Agastya Enclave Tiruchanur, near Vadamala Peta Toll Plaza.

5. Vehicles coming from Kadapa should park at Keshavareddy High School at Kukkala Doddi or SV Engineering College at Karakambadi.

6. Aite Palli near Chandragiri and Devalok on Zoo Park Road are designated parking areas for vehicles coming from the Chittoor side.

7. Vehicles coming from Madanapally should park at KMM College near Vidhyaniketan College or Devalok on Zoo Park Road.

8. For vehicles coming from Srikalahasti, the designated parking areas are R Mallavaram Petrol Station near Renigunta and the Market Yard at Tiruchanur.

9. Parking passes can be obtained at SV Engineering College at Karakambadi, Devalok, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Zoo Park Road.

10. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers can be parked at Nehru Municipal High School Ground, SV Medical College Ground, and ISKCON Ground opposite Maternity Hospital.

11. Only two-wheelers are allowed to park at Alipiri Old Check Point.

These measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of devotees attending the Garudotsavam event.