Glorify Dharmagiri Veda Peetham: LV Subrahmanyam

x

Highlights

Vedic students should stand as a role model to others and act as the custodians of Hindu Sanatana Dharma glorifying the reputation of the institution, asserted former CS of AP and former TTD EO LV Subrahmanyam

Tirumala: Vedic students should stand as a role model to others and act as the custodians of Hindu Sanatana Dharma glorifying the reputation of the institution, asserted former CS of AP and former TTD EO LV Subrahmanyam. He participated in Ganesha Navahnikam celebrations held at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Friday along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.

Addressing the students, Subrahmanyam said Dharmagiri happens to be one of the oldest institutions in the country imparting Vedic knowledge to hundreds of students. He called upon the students to have knowledge about the great history of their educational institution, adding that it is the responsibility of every student to take forward the legacy of this institution.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary hat said apart from imparting Vedic education, they are now focussing on improving students’ physical and mental fitness also. A sports complex is being planned in Tirumala for the students.

Later, they participated in the worship of Sri Veera Ganapati Utsavam held in the premises.

Dharmagiri Principal KSS Avadhani, VSO Surendra, Vedic faculty and students and others were also present.

