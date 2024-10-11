Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari adorned with devotees’ gold ornaments

Nellore: As part of the nine-day Navaratri festival, Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari was decorated with gold ornaments weighing 200 kg at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple at Stone House Pet in the city on Thursday. Arya Vaisya community runs this temple.

According to the temple management, the community people proposed to decorate the deity with gold ornaments, collected from women devotees of Arya Vaisya community only. The management took all precautionary measures like collecting Aadhar card of the owner, name of the ornament along with weight at the time of collecting gold ornaments.

The management prepared two slips, keeping one with them and handing over the second one to the jewellery owner.

They said that as many as 55 volunteers were deployed at every stage to avoid robbery during the event.