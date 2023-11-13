  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Good news for devotees thronging to Tirupati Devasthanam

Good news for devotees thronging to Tirupati Devasthanam
x
Highlights

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the Swami's hundi income was Rs.3.58 crores on Sunday. 21,974 devotees offered talanilas and offered prayers

Tirupati: Good news for the devotees thronging Tirumala. On Monday the devotees rush is very light. With this, devotees are allowed directly to see Srivari without having to wait anywhere.

On Sunday, 74,807 devotees visited the temple and offered their prayers. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the Swami's hundi income was Rs.3.58 crores on Sunday. 21,974 devotees offered talanilas and offered prayers.

Meanwhile.. Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavam has reached the fourth day. Kalpa Vriksha in the morning and Hanuman Vahana services in the evening will be offered to the Goddess.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X