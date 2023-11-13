Good news for devotees thronging to Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati: Good news for the devotees thronging Tirumala. On Monday the devotees rush is very light. With this, devotees are allowed directly to see Srivari without having to wait anywhere.

On Sunday, 74,807 devotees visited the temple and offered their prayers. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the Swami's hundi income was Rs.3.58 crores on Sunday. 21,974 devotees offered talanilas and offered prayers.

Meanwhile.. Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavam has reached the fourth day. Kalpa Vriksha in the morning and Hanuman Vahana services in the evening will be offered to the Goddess.