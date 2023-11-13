Live
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
- JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In
- Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy
- Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched
- 35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer
- Experience the Magic of Children's Day at Wonderla - A day filled with joy and the spirit of giving back
- Punjab sees AQI reduction of 7.6%
- Air pollution: A new cause for the rising diabetes rates in India?
- Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet
- China eye second FIFA World Cup appearance in history
Good news for devotees thronging to Tirupati Devasthanam
Highlights
Tirupati: Good news for the devotees thronging Tirumala. On Monday the devotees rush is very light. With this, devotees are allowed directly to see Srivari without having to wait anywhere.
On Sunday, 74,807 devotees visited the temple and offered their prayers. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the Swami's hundi income was Rs.3.58 crores on Sunday. 21,974 devotees offered talanilas and offered prayers.
Meanwhile.. Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavam has reached the fourth day. Kalpa Vriksha in the morning and Hanuman Vahana services in the evening will be offered to the Goddess.
