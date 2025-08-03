Live
Govt extended time to regularise unauthorised plots: Commissioner
Tirupati: The Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Saturday said the government extended the time limit for regularisation of unauthorized layouts and plots following the terms and conditions.
She urged the public to utilise the opportunity unauthorised layouts in the Municipal Corporation limits. The layouts and plots which came into existence till June 30th were eligible for regularization on payment of penalty. Applications can be submitted through licenced surveyors, engineers and architects for regularisation of unauthorised layouts and plots for approval.
The applications already submitted but pending can will also be regularizsd by paying the required fees and submitting documents. The applications will be received in the corporation office till October 24th, she said.