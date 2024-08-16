Govt faces major challenge of developing State: Anam

Live
Just In
Tirupati: The major challenge before the new government is taking the State on the path of progress and see that all people get the fruits of development and welfare schemes, stated Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.
He was the chief guest at 78th Independence Day celebrations held at police parade grounds here on Thursday. After hoisting the national flag, he accepted guard of honour.
Minister Anam said the country achieved independence with the struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people led by leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and others. As responsible citizens, we all should play our role taking the inspiration from our national leaders for the country to march ahead, he said. He exuded confidence that the State under the able leadership of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State will progress by overcoming all challenges.
The Minister on the occasion presented a detailed account of the achievements of various departments like welfare, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries department, health department, education, housing department in Tirupati district.
District Collector Venkateshwar, Joint Collector Subham Bansal, SP L Subbarayudu , Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivathy Nani, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others were present.
Students of various schools and colleges presented cultural programmes, while various departments set up stalls in the exhibition showcasing their development activities.