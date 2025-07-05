Govt failed to save mango farmers, flays Bhumana

Tirupati: The State government miserably failed in supporting mango farmers who are facing unprecedented crisis with no proper price particularly in the erstwhile Chittoor district, a major mango producer, said YSRCP general Secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday Bhumana said though Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are partners in the Modi NDA government, both failed in getting Central support to save mango farmers. While Union Minister Kumara Swamy of Janathadal(Secular) succeeded in the Centre extending support to procure 2.50 lakh tones of mangoes at a remunarative price of Rs 16 per kg.

The JD(S) is having only few MPs but saw the Centre coming to the rescue of the mango farmers in Karnataka.

The TDP and JSP combined having more MPs could not force the Centre to extend the same support it provided to the Karnataka farmers.

“Pawan Kalyan not talking about farmers while Chandrababu though from Chittoor district attacking YSRCP for supporting mango farmers “ he said criticising Naidu for creating obstacles to Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting mango farmers.

He declared that the YSRCP will go ahead with Jagan’s meeting whatever the repressive measures from the police, as schedule on July 9th.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that after the arrest of party Ex MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the attacks on YSRCP leaders and workers increased in Chandragiri constituency.

He said if the attacks continue, Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the constituency in support of the workers who are facing unprecedented threat from TDP.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Rajendra, Chandra Reddy were present.