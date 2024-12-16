Govt focuses on safety of BC hostel students: Savitha

Tirupati: Minister for BCs, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles, S Savitha emphasised that the government’s key goal is to ensure a safe educational environment for students in BC hostels and Gurukul schools.

During her visit to the BC Girls’ Hostel in the city on Sun-day, she inspected every room, bathroom and toilet.

Speaking to the media, she highlighted that the recent budget allocated over Rs 39,000 crore for the develop-ment of Backward Classes, marking the highest allocation in the State’s history. Of this, Rs 25 crore has been ear-marked for the renovation of BC hostels.

The Minister stressed that the government is dedicated to providing uninterrupted power supply through inverters and improving student safety with the installation of CCTV cameras in hostels. Measures are also being taken to en-sure a clean environment and quality food for students. Minister Savitha assured parents that the government is committed to protecting their children with the utmost care.

In a broader infrastructure push, the Minister announced the construction of BC buildings across 26 districts. She noted that during the 2014-19 TDP government, funds were sanctioned for BC building projects, which were not completed during the YSRCP tenure. These incomplete projects will now be finished alongside new buildings in the recently formed districts.

She criticised the previous administration for neglecting BC hostels, failing to allocate funds for maintenance and even delaying payments for student diet bills. Savitha mentioned plans to boost employment opportunities for the youth through BC corporations, aiming to develop en-trepreneurs in every household.

Earlier, Minister Savitha paid tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary at the BC hostel for girls in the city. She urged students to draw inspiration from Sriramulu’s determination and sacrifice for a sepa-rate Andhra state, encouraging them to persevere with dedication and discipline. The event saw participation from TDP district president G Narasimha Yadav, Nayee Brahmin Corporation chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam and BC Wel-fare officials and leaders.