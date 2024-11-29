Govt prioritises BCs’ welfare: Minister Savitha

Tirupati: The enduring legacy of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was commemorated with great reverence on his death anniversary on Thursday. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles, S Savita, led the tributes by offering floral homage to Phule’s portrait in the city, acknowledging her contributions as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted Phule’s extraordinary dedication to dismantling caste-based discrimination and championing the rights of women and marginalised sections. She lauded the ongoing initiatives of the State government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which align with Phule’s vision of social equality and empowerment.

“Our government prioritises the welfare of backward classes, allocating Rs 39,000 crore in 2024-25 budget to uplift their socio-economic status. Initiatives like free training programmes for unemployed youth through BC Study Circles and efforts to complete BC hostels and residential facilities reflect our commitment”, the Minister said.

At Tirupati Collectorate, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar paid homage to Jyotirao Phule, calling him a trailblazer in the fight against untouchability, caste discrimination and gender inequality. “Born in Pune, Maharashtra, Phule dedicated his life to creating awareness about widow remarriage, opposing gender bias and fostering an egalitarian society. His contributions to social reform are unforgettable and a source of pride for the nation”, the Collector remarked.

DRO Narasimhulu, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bala Kondayya and others took part.

In Chittoor, DRO K Mohan Kumar emphasised Phule’s pivotal role in advocating for the rights of the oppressed and promoting education among disadvantaged groups. A commemorative event organised by the Backward Classes Welfare Department saw officials and community leaders pay their respects.

The DRO said that Jyotirao Phule’s unwavering commitment to social justice inspires everyone. His fight against inequality and his efforts to empower women and marginalised groups remain relevant today. BC Welfare officer Rabbani Basha, CPO Sambasiva Reddy, BJP leader A Srnivasulu and others were present.

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu paid floral tributes at the administrative building. The VC recalled said, Phule’s pioneering work in education, particularly his efforts to provide schooling for women and marginalised communities, continues to inspire generations. National OBC forum member Dr P Harikrishna and others participated.