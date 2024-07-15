Govt to take measures to protect Somasila dam

Nellore: Stressing the need to take immediate measures to strengthen Somasila dam, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has directed the officials to prepare proposals for the construction of apron and crest gates at the reservoir.

Ramanaidu along with Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Municipal Adminstration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana inspected the Somasila reservoir located in Ananthasagaram mandal in Atmakuru constituency on Sunday.

Later, he conducted a meeting with irrigation officials and enquired about the saftey of the Somasila dam and on the precautionary measures to be taken to protect the dam.

During the meeting, the officials told the Minister that there is a serious threat to Somasila Reservoir if the repair works to apron, rope shutters and crest gates are not taken up as early as possible. They said that rope shutters and gates of the reservoir have weakened totally.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, TDP MLAs S Chandramohan Reddy, P Sunil Kumar, I Nageswara Rao, Kakarla Suresh, Kavya Krishna Reddy and irrigation officials were present.