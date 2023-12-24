Grand Swarna Rathotsavam festivities held in Tirumala

Tirumala: Devotees had a feast of devotion unfurled on Vaikunta Ekadashi day with the Swarna Rathotsavam held on the occasion the major Hindu religious fete Vaikunta Ekadashi in Tirumala on Saturday.

Sri Malayappa Swami and His consorts took out a celestial ride on the Swarna Ratham to bless the sea of devotees who thronged Tirumala as the ratham richly decorated with flowers of various hues was drawn by TTD women employees and women devotees chanting Govinda Namams reverbrating the skyline of the holy hills. TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, several board members, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam and officials were present.