Guntakal: Virtual meeting on railway safety held

Guntakal (Anantapur district) : South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain held a detailed review meeting on safety of train operations across the zone at Rail Nilayam here on Wednesday. Guntakal DRM B Ramakrishna also participated in the virtual mode of meeting.

All the Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manages (DRMs) of all six divisions i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded, joined the meeting through video conference. The General Manager reviewed the safety of train operations over the zone. He instructed the officials to give top priority to safe running of trains. He reviewed the incidents of unusual situations in the zone and advised the officials to examine every problem examined separately and analyse with the perspective of particular situation. He stressed that even small problems have to be addressed instantly to ensure safety. He also reviewed the status of updating safety instructions and latest guidelines at stations, crew booking lobbies and wherever it is necessary.

General Manager Arun Kumar reviewed the progress of the station redevelopment works and ongoing projects over the Zone. He advised the officials that proper precautions have to be taken at every worksite and without inconvenience to passengers. The officials were suggested to monitor the progress of works on daily basis so that the works will be completed in targeted time. He also stressed on regular inspections to be made by officers and counseling the staff who are involved in the working of train operation.