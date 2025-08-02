Handloom fabrics are a symbol of rich tradition: SPMVV V-C

Tirupati: Commemoratingthe National Handloom Day to be observed on August 7, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers‘ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) launched its Mega Exhibition Discount Sales at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). The exhibition was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof V Uma.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Uma underlined the importance of promoting handloom products as a tribute to India‘s cultural heritage. “Handloom fabrics are a symbol of our rich tradition. We are organising this exhibition at SPMVV to support and encourage handloom weavers ahead of National Handloom Day,” she stated.

The V-C appealed to the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students, to visit the exhibition and support the artisans by purchasing handloom garments. She also announced that a Handloom Power Walk would be conducted to spread awareness with the slogan ‘Everyone should wear handlooms’.

On behalf of APCO, Mandal Commercial Officer N Koteswara Rao shared details of the exhibition. He said that it will continue until August 7, operating daily from 10 am to 5 pm. As part of the Sravana Masam festivities, customers can avail discounts ranging from 30 per cent to 50 per cent on a wide range of handloom products.

The exhibition showcases an extensive collection of handloom items from renowned weaving centres such as Mangalagiri, Bandar, Rajahmundry, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram and Chirala. He also noted that the exhibition will remain open on upcoming holidays, and encouraged Tirupati residents to make the most of this opportunity to support local weavers.