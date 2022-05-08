High Court Judge inaugurates humanities block-2, moot court at SPMVV

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legal Services Authority, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah inaugurated Humanities Block-2 and Moot Court of Department of Law at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Saturday. During his visit to the campus, Justice Amanullah participated in various programmes and inaugurated the two facilities.

Addressing the law students on the occasion, he said that they should take up the legal profession even though there are many other professional avenues and provide assistance to those, who are in need. If students work hard initially for three years, they can have a bright career afterwards. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and head of Law department Prof T Sita Kumari felicitated Justice Amanullah on the occasion. Several judges, lawyers, faculty, engineering staff and students attended the programme.

SPMVV inks pact with APEWIDC

SPMVV and Andhra Pradesh Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), Vijayawada signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday. The MoU was signed by the Registrar of SPMVV Prof DM Mamatha and Chief Engineer of APEWIDC in the presence of the Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna. The main purpose of MoU was the execution of upcoming civil works in SPMVV by APEWIDC. Prof Jamuna expressed the hope that the new constructions would complete within the time.