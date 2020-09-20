I never said declaration should go: Y V Subba Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday said that he had never suggested withdrawal of Declaration by non-Hindus seeking Srivari darshan about their faith and belief in Lord Sri Venkateshwara.

Reiterating that he was against any political talk in the holy shrine of Tirumala but had heeded to the request of media friends to respond to the charges made by opposition leader especially on TTD during a press briefing held on Friday. "I told the press persons that Tirumala witnesses thousands of pilgrims from across the world who have faith and belief in Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. During normal days over 80,000 to one lakh pilgrims visit the temple.

Among them, people of other faiths also pay visit to seek the blessings of Venkateswara. And it is humanely impossible to compulsorily seek declaration of faith and belief from all the pilgrims," he explained. The chairman said he only stated that neither Sonia Gandhi nor late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had ever given such declaration during their visit to Tirumala.

As per TTD general rules, the Rule No.136 states that only Hindus are allowed for darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan have to inform TTD of their religion and have to declare the same in the form as per their conscience only as mentioned in Rule 137. According to the memo issued by the government in 2014, if anyone is identified openly as non-Hindu (based on his or her name), then the TTD authorities shall ask them for declaration.

There were several incidents in the past where in several non-Hindu political personalities having darshan without signing declaration form. "Hence I just said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy need not have to sign Declaration to prove his faith in Lord Venakteswara", he added.

Subba Reddy recalled that Jagan started his Padayatra after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara only and also had a darshan of the Lord after completing it. He appealed to the critics not to rake up an unnecessary controversy during the Srivari annual Brahmotsavams.