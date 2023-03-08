In service of abandoned people at Alipiri

Tirupati: Located at the foothills of Seshachalam, Alipiri has often been considered the gateway to the heavenly abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. Despite the perennial rush of pilgrims, who flock to the hill shrine to pay their obeisance, irrespective of the time or weather, Sujatha is a familiar face in the area. She moves around greeting the destitute, distributing food and medicines. For those who cannot move around and those soil their clothes, she cleans them and changes their clothes so affectionately.



Sujatha goes to them daily around 1 pm to look after them. She applies ointments to their wounds, gives them medicines and consoles by taking them into her lap. A nearby medical shop owner helps her by offering some medicines now and then. She brings food in a carrier from her home only and offers to them. When anyone is unable to even take the food she herself feeds them with much affection.

There has been a long-standing belief, rather a ridiculous superstition, that abandoning loved ones suffering from terminal illness, rather than caring for them in their final moments, would be devoid of sin. Hence, in addition to the pilgrims, one can find many who have been neglected and abandoned by their families irrespective of their age group.

"Even any ashram or old age home will not admit such persons and they have to live on the pavements only. I try to provide a minimum shelter by arranging any plastic sheet to the branches of the tree. I cannot do more than this," she says with a voice filled with sympathy and pity.

She was born in a poor family and had an early marriage. The poverty made her to work as a housemaid and later as an attendant in a school. Gradually, she started a small artificial jewellery shop with her husband besides doing some tailoring work during nights. Her poverty could not stop her from doing her service to the helpless. "God has given me this opportunity. I am not doing any service but it is my responsibility. It gives me more happiness than anything else," she commented.

Sujatha has been doing such a noble service for the last 12 years which gave her lifetime experiences. She posts her daily service activities on her Facebook wall which has around 5,000 followers. "It was not for publicity but it may be an eye opener for the family members to keep their own parents or relatives with them. I don't expect any awards or rewards except bringing change in at least a few people," she maintained.

Her two young sons also are helping their mother and do the service activities when she could not go for any reason. Her husband never objects to her as she never had big desires for material things. Many people offered her huge money to expand the service activity but she politely refused. If anyone gives used clothes only, she will accept.