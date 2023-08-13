Inavolu: Students told to focus on career upgrading skills

Inavolu (Guntur) : Additional DGP Dr Shankha Brata Bagchi said that as per AP Prohibition of Ragging Act ragging within or outside any educational institution is prohibited which invokes suspension and dismissal from the college.

While addressing meeting held in connection with the anti-ragging day at VIT-AP University here on Saturday as chief guest, in a power point presentation the addl DGP highlighted the UGC notified regulations on curbing the menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.

The event on Anti-Ragging Day highlighted the activities that ensure a safe and friendly environment for all students, including the prevention of physical or mental torture or any disorderly conduct towards any student causing apprehension or humiliation.

Dr Kanneganti Ramesh Babu, founder/director of Centre for Human Security Studies at Hyderabad who attended the programme as guest of honour, said that students must develop some aim for their career and work hard for the same to achieve the goal rather sparing time for things which may not be useful and spoil their career.

Vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said students in the current generation are more capable if they spend time for right things. They will do wonders in their career if their skills are used in a better way.

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti read out the pledge on anti-ragging and made all the students read out.

Dr Khadeer Pasha, deputy director of student welfare, Dr. Rakhi, Dr Manas, Dr Himabindu, assistant directors of student welfare were also present on the occasion