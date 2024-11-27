Indian Constitution is most comprehensive, ideal: Collector Dr S Venkateswar

Tirupati: The 75th Constitution Day was celebrated with fervour across Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Tuesday, honouring the monumental contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and other officials participated in events to highlight the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The Collector emphasised the unparalleled significance of the Indian Constitution, describing it as the ‘world’s most comprehensive and ideal Constitution’. He urged officials to uphold its spirit in their service to the underprivileged.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector Subham Bansal and District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait and led participants in reading the Preamble.

In a parallel event in Chittoor, District Joint Collector G Vidyadhari lauded the unique features of the Constitution. She noted that Dr Ambedkar meticulously studied governance models worldwide to draft a framework that ensured equal rights and opportunities, particularly for marginalised communities.

At Sri Venkateswara University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao paid homage to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at the university entrance. NSS coordinator Dr P Harikrishna and university faculty members were present.

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) also celebrated the day named as ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’, highlighting the importance of the Constitution. SETVEN in-charge CEO K Mohan Kumar, Prof Rayadurgam Narayana of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Dean Prof C Vani, Head of Law department Dr S Madhuri Paradesi, Dr G Indira Priyadarsini and others took part in the programme.

APSPDCL also marked the occasion with a formal gathering. Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Rao highlighted the significance of constitutional awareness in contemporary society. Senior officials, including Director of Finance Y Lakshmi Narasayya and chief general managers, participated in the event.

At Ambedkar Bhavan in Tirupati, a programme was held under the leadership of the Ambedkar Bhavan Committee.

Leaders and attendees paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the RTC Bus Stand. CTO and chief guest Harish Rao led participants in reciting the Preamble and reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values. Committee Chairman Dr P Paramasivan, secretary K Nageswar Rao and others took part.

SV Arts College run by the TTD also observed the day in which the Director of Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of

India (AGRASRI) Dr D Sundara Ram, vice-principal Dr P Bhaskarudu, T Sreenath, Suresh and others participated.