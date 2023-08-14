  • Menu
ISKCON senior functionary felcitate TTD chief

Tirupati: ISKCON international vice president Revathi Ramandoss on Monday met Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at his residence to congratulate him on being appointed to the coveted post of chairman of TTD.

He along with other functionaries and the local Corporator Radha Krishna Reddy felicitated Karunakar Reddy and assured ISKCON support to all TTD Dharmic activities.

