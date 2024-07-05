Jagan has no moral right to comment on CM: Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy stated that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to comment Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as the former had promoted anarchy rule between 2019- 2024 in the State. The MLA find fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy of his derogatory comments made against Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference held in Nellore central prison on Thursday.

In a press note released here on Thursday, MLA Chandramohan Reddy pointed out that if Jagan had promoted good governance, then why people confined him to just 11 seats in 2024 elections.

Taking objection to the comments made by Jagan over the arrest of former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the MLA pointed out that it’s not correct for Jagan, a former CM, to speak like that as Pinnelli was responsible for destroying EVMs and causing severe head injury to Karamchedu CI during election.

The MLA alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for implementing vendetta politics on several noble persons and politicos like Ramoji Rao, Raghurama Krishnamraju, Archana Naidu, even Chandrababu Naidu during his five-year tenure. He questioned if Jagan Mohan Reddy really respects the constitution, the why he speared his party MLC, who was involved in the murder case of driver and delivered the body at doorstep of the deceased.

Somireddy advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to first protect his party instead of cursing TDP, as YSRCP will vanish by the next election.