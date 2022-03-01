Jagananna Thodu aid to benefit 37, 235 in Chittoor

Tirupati: Over 37, 235 beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 each under the Jagananna Thodu scheme launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy under the third phase in Vijayawada on Monday.

Of which, 8,562 beneficiaries are in urban areas and 28, 673 beneficiaries in rural areas of 65 mandals. The total 8,562 beneficiaries in urban areas include 2,355 in Chittoor, 1,972 from Tirupati, 1,250 in Madanapalli, 833 in Puttur, 756 in Palamaner, 604 in Punganur, 476 in Nagari, 316 in Srikalahasti through MEPMA. The CM has credited this amount by pressing a button from his camp office from Vijayawada and spoke to all the districts people's representatives and officials through the video conference.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy, MLC Bharath, Sathyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam , Tirupait Mayor Dr R Sirisha, District Collector M Harinarayanan attended the video conference at RDO office in Tirupati. Speaking to media after the conference, Narayana Swamy said the Chief Minister was making efforts to uplift poor through Navaratnalu.

Later, the Dy CM along with Minister and others handed over a cheque of Rs 856.20 lakh to the women members under MEPMA.