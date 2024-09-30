Jana Sena leaders vow to make Pawan’s Tirupati tour a grand success

Tirupati: Jana Sena party’s Chittoor district committee has vowed to make party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming visit to Tirupati a resounding success. The committee, during a meeting on Sunday, underlined the importance of the event, especially since it marks Pawan Kalyan’s first visit to Tirupati in his capacity as Deputy CM. The highlight of the visit will be the Varahi public meeting on October 3, which the party aims to make even more successful than an election rally.

Jana Sena leader and Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, who chaired the meeting, urged all party members and supporters to ensure maximum participation. He accused the previous government of religious misconduct by allegedly mixing animal fat, pork and fish oil in the ghee used for the famous Tirumala Srivari Laddu prasadam, which is revered by Hindus worldwide.

He stated that Pawan Kalyan will undertake a ‘Prayaschitta deeksha’ (penance ritual) for these past sins. He said that Pawan will visit Tirumala on October 1 to conclude his prayaschitta deeksha. He is scheduled to arrive in Tirupati airport at 3 pm and then proceed to Alipiri Padala Mandapam for prayers, followed by a walk to Tirumala. On October 2, he will have a special darshan of Lord Venkateswara at 10 am. After the darshan, he will inspect the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Complex. On October 3, the Deputy CM will leave Tirumala at 3 pm to attend the grand Varahi public meeting, which is expected to draw a large crowd. MLA Srinivasulu has called upon Jana Sena members, Veera Mahilas (female supporters) and Pawan Kalyan fans to participate enthusiastically and make the event a major success. In support of Pawan Kalyan’s prayaschitta deeksha, JSP has called for several religious events across the State. On October 1, the party requested lighting of lamps in all temples. Additionally, the chant ‘Om Namo Narayanaya’ will be recited in temples and yoga centers across the State. On October 2, a Nagar Sankirtan will be held, followed by bhajans in temples on October 3. The meeting was attended by party combined Chittoor District President Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad and Rayalaseema Jana Sena co-convener Ramadas Chowdary among others.