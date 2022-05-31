JSP asks MCT to speed up Srinivasa Sethu works

Tirupati: In separate petitions, Jana Sena on Srinivasa Sethu completion and Street Vendors Workers Federation on hawkers' rights submitted representations to Collector K Venkataramana Reddy during Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The JSP leaders including Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy, Babji, Hema Kumar, Raja Mohan and others wanted the Collector to speed up the Srinivasa Sethu construction works which are going on at snail's pace.

They sought the Collector to use his good offices to impress the TTD for speedy completion. Due to the inordinate delay, people were facing a lot of inconvenience besides causing traffic congestion particularly at Purnakumbam Circle, Ramanuja Cricle, Lakshmipuram Circle, Karakambadi Road and Renigunta Road, they said.

Street Vendors Workers Federation state president Ch Siva Kumar urged the Collector to implement Street Vendors Regulation Act for the welfare of street vendors and also to complete the newly built market complexes early. He also urged the Collector to see the allotment of the shops at newly constructed market complex at Bonthalamma Gudi on Karakambadi Road fairly without bowing to political pressures because the shops at the most of the markets were allotted to political leaders relatives and followers, keeping aside genuine beneficiaries.

Street Vendors Workers Association leaders N Syamkumar, Venkatesh, Chandra, Sekhar and Janaki were present.