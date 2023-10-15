JSP to file private cases against Tirupati police

Tirupati: Jana Sena party erstwhile Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad said that they are going to file private cases on police, who foisted attempt to murder cases on party women. Addressing the media here on Saturday about the incidents that took place on Friday, he said that police entered the Press Club and took the party women, who were addressing the media against the Chief Minister’s comments on Pawan Kalyan. They even filed cases on them under Section 307 which has to be invoked on those trying to murder others.

It may be recalled that after the police took Jana Sena women leaders into custody on Friday evening and shifted them to East PS, other leaders along with TDP leaders staged a protest before the police station. The arrested leaders Akepati Subhashini, Lakshmi, Durga Devi and Chandana were produced before the magistrate after midnight. However, the magistrate has rejected the remand for them.

In this backdrop, Jana Sena leaders Hari Prasad, Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy, TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, CPI leader Murali and others addressed a joint press conference. Dr Hari Prasad said that police have made a mockery of section 307 and the party will take the matter to the notice of President of India, Governor and Central Home Minister. He recalled previous incidents in the state in which police acted in a similar passion by misusing IPC sections. Party leader Kiran Royal said they will send notices to police on Monday and file cases in the court for foisting fake cases on party leaders.