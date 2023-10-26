Kadapa: Make URS festival a success says Deputy CM Amjad Bhasha

Kadapa : Effective arrangements should be made for conducting Ameen Peer Dargah fete successfully, stressed Deputy CM SB Amjad Bhasha. The entire district administration and the organisers of the great fete should strive for making it a remarkable event, he added.

District Collector V Vijayarama Raju has convened a meeting here to finalise an action plan for the ensuing URS festivities, here on Wednesday. The Deputy CM, the chief guest, stated that Ameen Peer Dargah celebrations have a noble history since several centuries and people across the country would take part in this event. He described the fete as a landmark for religious tolerance and added that the Collector has instructed all the departments connected to the event, to discharge their assignments in an effective manner. The Municipal Commissioner would look after the sanitation task while the DMHO will take care of medical facilities.

Collector Vijayarama Raju described the URS festivities as the festival of Kadapa city.

Ameen Peer Darga Imam Ariff Vullah Hussain, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Surya Sai Praveen, trainee Collector M Bharadwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud, Deputy Collector Prathyusha, RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy, corporators and others attended the meeting.