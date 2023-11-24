Kalyanamasthu benefits 535 in Tirupati district

Tirupati : Under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, 535 beneficiaries in Tirupati district received benefits of Rs 4.42 crore. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the benefit amount of Rs 81.64 crore to 10,511 beneficiaries in the State from his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday while the district-level programme was held at the RDO office in the city in which district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and other officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the government intended to educate the children of poor parents and support them to perform their marriages in a respectable manner with social responsibility under this scheme. To become eligible under the scheme, both bride and bridegroom should have completed 10th class, which encourages their education. It also aims at preventing child marriages, reducing the dropout rate and increasing the admissions percentages in schools.

The Collector also said that the beneficiaries under the scheme are being identified transparently through ward/village secretariat system. The couple should enrol in their nearest secretariats within 30 days of their marriage. Under YSR Kalyanamasthu, SC and ST people will get Rs 1,00,000 and inter-caste marriages of SCs and STs will get Rs 1,20,000. Similarly, BCs will get Rs 50,000, BC inter-caste marriages will get Rs 75,000.

Under YSR Shaadi Tohfa, Minorities will get Rs 1,00,000, differently challenged people are eligible to get Rs 1,50,000 whereas for the marriages of children of construction labourers and others, Rs 40,000 will be provided by the government. Later, Collector Venkataramana Reddy released the mega cheque for Rs 4.42 crore and handed it over to the beneficiaries.

DRDA PD AD Jyothi, BC welfare and empowerment officer Bhaskar Reddy, tribal welfare officer Suryanarayana and others took part.