Karthika Deepam festival enhances divine glitter to Srivari temple

Tirumala: Devotees had a divine sight of celestial lamps on Sunday evening at Srivari temple under the carpet of dazzling diyas all around from Mahadwaram to Ananada Nilayam and outside temples.

With the shine of thousands of lamps, Karthika Deepotsavam was observed by TTD with religious fervour.

TTD conducted the festival of lights, annual Karthika Deepotsavam at Srivari temple after daily Kainkaryams and Nivedana on Sunday evening.

The bright ghee lamps were placed initially in 100 Mukullu, (mud pots) everywhere between 6 pm to 8 pm by temple staff to mark the auspicious festival in the holy month of Karthika.

The Diyas were lighted at all locations inside the Srivari temple besides the mahadwaram etc. Bedi Anjaneya temple, Sri Varaha Swami temple and Sri Swami Pushkarani were also decorated with lights showcasing Tirumala as Bhooloka Vaikuntham.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, one of the chief priests Venugopala Deekshitulu, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, DLO Veerraju, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGO Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

In view of festival, TTD has cancelled the Sahara Deepalankara Seva at Srivari temple.