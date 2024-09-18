  • Menu
Kasturba Gandhi Trust celebrates PM Modi's 74th birthday

Kasturba Gandhi Trust celebrates PM Modi’s 74th birthday
Tirupati: The Kasturba Gandhi Trust, based in Tirupati, celebrated the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a charitable event on Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Dr P C Rayulu, Chairman of the Trust, which was established in 2004 under the sponsorship of Gandhi Smruti and Darsan Samithi, DELHI, led the celebrations. A cake was cut to honour PM Modi’s decade-long service to the nation, followed by the distribution of meals to 1,000 needy individuals.

BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Sannapapureddy Suresh Reddy, state leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Ajay Kumar and Jalli Madhusudhan praised Modi’s leadership and his efforts to make India the third largest economy in the world.

